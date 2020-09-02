You can also read our other Top Property Managers rankings.

Rank Company Annual Portfolio Growth (2017-2019) 2019 Portfolio (MSF) Owner/Third-Party Mgr. Diversity 1 Avison Young 85.2% 368 M O, I, R, M, H, X 2 McCraney Property Co. 77.3% 10 O/M I, X 3 Stream Realty Partners 34.6% 200 O/M O, I, R, H, X 4 Kidder Mathews 24.0% 74 M O, I, R, H 5 Holt Lunsford Commercial 23.6% 50 M O, I 6 The RMR Group 17.7% 98 M O, I, R, H, X 7 JLL* 15.9% 659 M O, I, R 8 SVN International Corp. 14.4% 58 M O, I, R, M, H, Ho, X 9 CBRE Group Inc. 11.2% 6,800 M O, I, R, X 10 MCR 11.0% 19 O Ho

Key: O= Office, I = Industrial, R= Retail, M= Multifamily, H=Healthcare, Ho=Hospitality, X=Other

* JLL only submitted U.S. figures.

Based on all 30 respondents from full ranking

By Jeff Hamann, Senior Associate Editor

The sweeping majority of our Top 10 Fastest-Growing Commercial Property Management Companies ranking are primarily third-party managers. Each operates a diverse portfolio, with eight of the 10 firms overseeing office and industrial assets, among others. Avison Young tops our list. The Toronto-based manager’s portfolio has skyrocketed from 108 million square feet in 2017 to more than 368 million square feet in only two years. This growth also helped propel the firm into the number five spot on this year’s comprehensive Top 30 Commercial Property Management Companies ranking.

Methodology

The Top 10 Fastest-Growing Commercial Property Management Companies of 2020 utilized self-reported data for all firms. The ranking was calculated based on average annual portfolio growth for each management company with at least 5 million square feet under management as of the end of 2019. All data was originally submitted for our Top 30 Commercial Property Management Companies of 2020 ranking.

