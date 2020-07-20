1031 Exchange FAQ

List your property for sale: The process begins with the sale of the original property. The deadlines to identify and close on the replacement property are measured from the date of sale of the original property. Appoint a qualified intermediary: For most transactions of this type, it is advisable to find a third party to sell the old property and buy the new one. It is vitally important to find a qualified intermediary that can be trusted to be a good steward of one’s asset. The QI is expected to handle large amounts of money and hold it for an extended period. Close the sale of your relinquished property: Once the sale transaction is complete, the clock starts on the 45-day deadline to identify a replacement property or properties. Identify a replacement property: It is important for a replacement property to be identified quickly. There is a time limit of 45 days from the date of sale to identify a replacement property or properties. Typically, three properties can be identified as potential replacement properties. More than three properties can be identified if the intent is to purchase 95 percent of those properties, or the total value of the identified properties is less than 200 percent of the sale price of the relinquished property. Close on the new property: The transaction to purchase the new property must close within 180 days of the sale of the relinquished property. The 1031 process ends when the transaction is complete. For a more detailed look at the process, The Motley Fool has published an excellent guide for the 1031 process.

How long do I have to buy a property with a 1031 exchange?

The time frame depends on the type of exchange used. In a simultaneous exchange, the sale of the original and replacement property must close on the same day. The most common type of 1031 exchange is a delayed like-kind exchange. In this type of exchange, the investor has 45 days to identify the replacement property and 180 days to finalize the acquisition.

How long do you have to hold a 1031 exchange?

For an exchange between “related parties,” properties must be held for a minimum of 24 months to meet the eligibility requirements for a 1031 exchange. While there is no required hold length for an arm’s length transaction, the property must have been acquired with the intent of holding it as an investment. A mandatory 12-month hold period has been proposed by the IRS multiple times. It is possible to hold a property for a shorter period, however the IRS may use this as evidence that there was no intent to hold the property for investment, which would invalidate the exchange.

Can I take cash out of a 1031 exchange?

Cash can be taken out of a 1031 exchange under certain circumstances, however, that cash is subject to capital gains tax. The timing of when cash can be taken out depends on how the deal is structured. In a partial exchange, a portion of the funds from the sale of the relinquished property is paid to the investor directly before the 1031 process begins. If the replacement property is purchased for a lower price than the original property’s sale price, the remaining cash is returned to the investor after the transaction is complete. If cash is taken out during the exchange, it can invalidate the process.

Can I do a partial 1031 exchange?

It is not required for the entire value of the relinquished property to be spent on the new property. The difference in price may be kept by the investor. This difference is known as a boot or cash boot. While it is permissible to take cash out of the exchange in this manner, the capital gains tax on the boot amount is not deferred.

What is a reverse 1031 exchange?

In a reverse exchange, the replacement property is purchased before the relinquished property is sold. This type of exchange is only allowed when the investor has the funds necessary to purchase the new property. Unlike a delayed or simultaneous exchange, the like-kind rules typically do not apply to a reverse exchange. The tax deferment benefits are the same in a reverse exchange.

What is an improvement exchange?

When the replacement property is purchased for less than the sale price of the relinquished property, it is permissible to use the remaining funds to make improvements on the replacement property. These improvements must be made through the QI. For example, an investor can sell a multifamily asset through a 1031 exchange and buy vacant land. They can then use the funds from the 1031 exchange to build a new apartment community. The advantage to this type of exchange is that an investor is not limited to existing opportunities, and may use the 1031 process for a value-add investment.

Does sales tax apply to a 1031 exchange?

The 1031 exchange is intended to defer federal capital gains tax. Sales taxes are imposed by state and local tax authorities. It is possible in many cases to mitigate or even avoid sales tax in a 1031 exchange, however the process for doing so is different in every municipality. A local tax professional can help an investor navigate the tax rules that govern sales tax in these types of exchanges.

How are real estate transfer taxes handled in a 1031 exchange?

The use of a QI means that properties are transferred from the seller to the QI and from the QI to the buyer. Fortunately, the 1031 regulations allow for a direct deed to be transferred from the buyer to seller. For the purposes of state transfer taxes, a 1031 exchange is treated the same as a direct transfer. While transfer taxes still apply to the entire transaction, there is no penalty for using an intermediary.