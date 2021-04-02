135-Acre Mixed-Use Dallas Project Breaks Ground

The Farm in Allen. Rendering courtesy of JaRyCo

JaRyCo has started construction on The Farm in Allen, Texas, a 135-acre mixed-use project in the Dallas metro area.

The multi-phase development is set to transform a local family farmland into a large campus, slated to include more than 1.6 million square feet of office, 142,000 square feet of retail, a 150-key hotel, 60,000 square feet of restaurants, townhomes and 2,400 residential units.

In the first phase, JaRyCo is set to develop FarmWORK One, a 102,000-square-foot, Class A office property. The three-story building will include elements that prioritize health and safety, such as touchless features, HVAC systems with high-efficiency air filtration and ionization treatment. Completion is scheduled for 2022. JaRyCo tapped Avison Young to lease FarmWORK.

The Farm will also include The Hub, a 2.7-acre entertainment venue, with a 2,000-square-foot stage for live music, televised sports and movies. Completion is set for 2022. Venture Commercial is handling retail leasing at the mixed-use complex. The development is also set to have a lake and access to large park areas.

Located at the southeast corner of Sam Rayburn Tollway and Alma Drive, the development is 26 miles north of central Dallas.

Local Investment

Despite a difficult 2020, authorities’ decision to classify construction as an essential service during lockdown helped Dallas developers move forward with construction timelines. What’s more, the metro had 32 office assets underway totaling approximately 7 million square feet as of February.

On a local level, Allen is one the most important emerging suburbs in the Metroplex. With projects such as The Farm underway and constant investment in education, the northern submarket has all the ingredients to become an essential business hub in North Texas.