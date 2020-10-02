2015 Real Estate Education Programs

(Be sure to check out our podcast on real estate education, which, among other things, looks at getting the greatest return on your investment.)

Talent Incubators

Mike Ratliff

As the commercial real estate industry continues to evolve to operate more efficiently and profitably, the demand for well-trained professionals has only increased. Institutions are catching on. Each year we are impressed by the increase in coursework and number of degrees. More schools are now offering coursework for their undergrads. Perhaps the prevalence of real estate television programming has a new generation amped to join the field.

A promising piece of data is that 90 percent of students from the class of 2014 are employed in a real estate-related field. Sure, many of the students in graduate programs are already employed. Yet this employment figure would likely be higher if not for students pursuing law school or additional advanced degrees.

It is also worth noting that we have seen an increase in multi-family-specific courses offered since we began conducting this survey in 2012. While the apartment sector has been touched on in coursework, the sector’s current popularity has made dedicated courses worthwhile.

