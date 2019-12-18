2019 New Orders

Not seasonally adjusted; $ in millions

Year-over-year, new orders decreased for all manufacturing industries by an average 1.3 percent, or by approximately $6.9 million as of October 2019, according to U.S. Census Bureau data. The most considerable drop came from the Primary Metals sector, down by 8.5 percent compared to October 2018. New also orders contracted in the Machinery industry (down by 2 percent) and in the Transportation Equipment and Nondurable Goods industries (each down by 1.6 percent).

New orders increased for Furniture and Related Products—up by 5.6 percent, the largest uptick year-over-year through October—Electrical Equipment, Appliances and Components (up by 0.9 percent) and Fabricated Metal Products (up by 0.5 percent).

On a month-over-month basis, orders inched up by nearly $3.5 million for a 0.7 percent expansion. Furniture and Related Products posted the most notable increase in new orders (up by 5.1 percent), followed by Fabricated Metal Products (up by 3.3 percent) and Machinery, with a 3.2 percent rise. Computers and Electronic Products recorded the most significant drop in new orders, down by 16 percent. Transportation Equipment recorded a 2.2 percent decrease, followed by Electrical Equipment, Appliances and Components (down by 1.4 percent).

—Posted on Dec. 16, 2019

Year-over-year, new orders contracted for all manufacturing industries by an average 2.4 percent, or by approximately $12.6 million as of September 2019, according to U.S. Census Bureau data. The most significant decrease came from the Transportation Equipment sector, which contracted by 12.9 percent compared to September 2018. Orders also decelerated for Primary Metals (down by 5.6 percent) and Durable Goods Industries (down 4.2 percent).

New orders inched up for industries including Electrical Equipment, Appliances and Components (up by 5.2 percent, the largest increase as of September), Fabricated Metal Products (up by 3.5 percent), Furniture and Related Products (up by 0.6 percent) and Computers and Electronic Products (up by 0.3 percent).

On a month-over-month basis, new orders fell by an average 0.7 percent for all manufacturing industries, or by nearly $12.6 million. Fabricated Metal Products recorded the most notable decrease in new orders (down by 5.9 percent), followed closely by Primary Metals with a 5.8 percent drop. Computers and Electronic Products posted the most significant surge in new orders, up by 22.6 percent. The Durable Goods Industries recorded modest gains, up by 0.4 percent, followed by Electrical Equipment, Appliances and Components (up by 0.2 percent).

—Posted on Nov. 18, 2019

Year-over-year, new orders decreased for almost all manufacturing industries by an average 2.9 percent, or by approximately $15.2 million in August 2019, according to U.S. Census Bureau data. The most substantial drop came from Transportation Equipment, down by 9.2 percent compared to August 2018. Orders lost steam in the Primary Metals industry (down by 7.3 percent) and the Durable Goods industries (down 4.2 percent). The only industries to register an increase in orders were Furniture and Related Products (up 2.6%), Electrical Equipment, Appliances and Components (up 1.6 percent) and Fabricated Metal Products (up 1.1 percent).

Compared to the previous month, new orders increased by an average 5.3 percent for all manufacturing industries, or by $25.9 million. Transportation Equipment recorded the most notable surge in new orders (up 18.7 percent). Orders also increased for Durable Goods (up 8.9 percent), Fabricated Metal Products and Electrical Equipment, Appliances and Components (each going up by 6.5 percent). New orders for Primary Metals rose by 5.4 percent month-over-month.

—Posted on Oct. 25, 2019

Year-over-year, new orders increased for almost all manufacturing industries by an average 1.8 percent or by approximately $8.7 million in July 2019, according to U.S. Census Bureau data. The most notable growth came from Electrical Equipment, Appliances and Components and Transportation Equipment— orders increased by 7.6 percent for each industry compared to July 2018. New orders for Furniture and Related Products were up by 6.3 percent, followed by Fabricated Metal Products (up 3.4 percent). The most significant drop came from Primary Metals, where orders decreased by 6.3 percent. New orders decreased in only one other industry—Machinery, down by a mere 0.1 percent year-over-year.

On a month-over-month basis, new orders decreased by an average 4.8 percent or by nearly $24.3 million for all manufacturing industries. Computers and Electronic Products recorded biggest drop (down 18.6 percent), followed by Transportation Equipment (down 14.3 percent) and the Durable Goods Industries (down 9.5 percent). Only one sector—the Nondurable Goods Industries—registered a slight increase of 0.1 percent.

—Posted on Sept. 30, 2019

New orders decreased year-over-year for almost all manufacturing industries by an average 3.1 percent, or by approximately $16.6 million in June 2019, according to U.S. Census Bureau data. The most significant shift came from Transportation Equipment, where orders dropped by 11.7 percent compared to June 2018. Orders for Primary Metals were down by 7.8 percent, followed by the Durable Goods Industries with a 4.8 percent decrease. Orders for Electrical Equipment, Appliances and Components increased by 3.1 percent, followed by Furniture and Related Products with an uptick of 2.4 percent. Orders for Computers and Electronic Products were up by 2.3 percent year-over-year.

On a month-over-month basis, new orders increased by an average 1.3 percent, or by nearly $6.4 million. Computers and Electronic Products registered the most notable rise (up 16.8 percent), followed by Transportation Equipment, up by 13.3 percent, and the Durable Goods Industries, up by 5.9 percent. Only three sectors recorded slight drops—orders for Furniture and Related Products were down 3.5 percent, followed by the Nondurable Goods Industries (down by 3.1 percent) and Fabricated Metal Products (down by 2.8 percent).

—Posted on Aug. 22, 2019

New orders for manufacturing industries decreased year-over-year by an average 1.6 percent, or roughly $8.1 million as of May 2019, according to data provided by the U.S. Census Bureau. The most significant change came from Transportation Equipment, where orders dropped by 9.9 percent compared to May 2018. Orders for Primary Metals inched down by 7 percent, followed by the Durable Goods Industries (down 3.2 percent), Fabricate Metal Products and Machinery (both down slightly by 0.1 percent). Orders increased by 5.3 percent for Furniture and Related Products, as well as for Electrical Equipment, Appliances and Components, while orders for Computers and Electronic Products grew by 3.2 percent.

On a month-over-month basis, new orders increased by an average 1.4 percent, or $6.9 million. Electrical Equipment, Appliances and Components recorded the most notable growth (up 4.4 percent), followed by Nondurable Goods Industries (2.9 percent increase) and Computers and Electronic Products (up 2.8 percent). The three sectors that recorded losses in new orders on a month-over-month basis were Transportation Equipment (down 3.8 percent, the most significant drop), Primary Metals (down 2.5 percent) and Durable Goods Industries (down 0.1 percent).

—Posted on July 24, 2019

Year-over-year through April, new orders increased for all manufacturing industries by an average of 1.6 percent, or roughly $7.6 million, according to data provided by the U.S. Census Bureau. The most notable change came from Furniture and Related Products, where orders grew by 6.4 percent compared to April 2018. Orders for Electrical Equipment, Appliances and Components were up by 5.3 percent, followed by Computers and Electronic Products with a 4.1 percent rise. Orders for Primary Metals dropped by 3.1 percent, followed by Transportation Equipment with a 2.9 percent decrease.

On a month-over-month basis, new orders decreased by an average of 6.3 percent, or $33.2 million. Transportation Equipment recorded the most significant drop (down 25.1 percent), followed by Computers and Electronic Products, down by 18.8 percent, and Durable Goods Industries, down by 12.1 percent. Only three sectors posted modest increases: orders for Furniture and Related Products were up by 1.1 percent, followed by Fabricated Metal Products (0.5 percent increase) and Nondurable Goods Industries (0.2 percent increase).

—Posted on June 20, 2019

New orders increased year-over-year for all manufacturing industries by an average 60 basis points, or by roughly $3.2 million in March 2019, according to U.S. Census Bureau data. The most substantial change came from Computers and Electronic Products, where orders increased by 5.4 percent compared to March 2018. Furniture and Related Products recorded modest gains (up 2.2 percent), followed by Electrical Equipment, Appliances and Components (up 1.2 percent). The only decrease came from Primary Metals (down 1.4 percent).

Month-over-month, new orders increased by on average by 15.2 percent, or $70.3 million. Demand for new orders remained consistent on a month-over-month basis, with increases recorded across the board. Transportation Equipment lead growth (up 33.1 percent), followed by Computers and Electronic Products (up 28.9 percent) and Durable Goods Industries (up 19.2 percent). Modest changes occurred for orders in the Fabricated Metal and Furniture sectors—each up by 7.3 percent — and Machinery (up 10.2 percent).

—Posted on May 23, 2019

Year-over-year, new orders increased for every manufacturing industry by 0.9 percent, or roughly $4.2 million in February 2019, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The most notable change came from Fabricated Metal Products, which grew by 4.9 percent compared to February 2018, dropping by 0.8 percent compared to January 2019. Computers and Electronic Products followed with a 4.5 percent increase year-over-year, while orders for Primary Metals were up by 4.2 percent. The Transportation Equipment sector was the only one to post a decline (down 1.7 percent) compared to February 2018.

On a month-over-month basis, new orders decreased across all manufacturing industries by an average of 0.4 percent, or almost $2 million overall. Furniture and Related Products were up by 3.9 percent, followed by Computers and Electronic Products (up 3.6 percent) and Transportation Equipment (up 2.9 percent). Compared to January 2019, orders decreased by 2.5 percent for Nondurable Goods Industries and by 0.8 percent for Fabricated Metal Products.

—Posted on Apr. 23, 2019