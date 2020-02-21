2020 CMBS Delinquency Rates

Source: Trepp

The Trepp CMBS Delinquency Rate dropped sharply in January as heavy new issuance continued to add performing supply to the denominator and defaulted legacy loans were resolved away. The January reading is 2.1 percent, a decline of 20 basis points, and another new post-crisis low. The delinquency rate started to fall after June 2017 when CMBS delinquencies totaled 5.8 percent. Since then, the rate has fallen in 26 of the last 31 months. The all-time high of 10.3 percent was registered in July 2012.

Manus Clancy is Senior Managing Director of Applied Data & Research.

