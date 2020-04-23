2020 Development

Source: CoStar Group Inc.

Year-over-year, new development fell on a square-foot basis for all property types. As of February, the retail sector registered the most notable decrease, down by 58 percent, while industrial construction dropped by 57 percent, according to CoStar information. Development activity in the office sector declined by 32 percent year-over-year. On a month-over-month basis, construction activity decreased in every sector—down by 22 percent in the industrial sector, followed by a 14 percent dip for office and a 13 percent drop for retail.

As of February, some 4.9 million square feet of retail space was under construction nationwide. Year-over-year, development activity in the retail sector dropped from 11.8 million square feet. Over the past three years, construction in the sector peaked in February 2017 at 19.9 million square feet. Compared to this cycle high, construction in February 2020 dropped by a 75 percent, while compared to February 2018, development declined by 66 percent.

—Posted on March 27, 2020

Source: CoStar Group Inc.

As of January, some 30 million square feet of office space was under construction nationwide, a 31 percent decrease year-over-year, from 43.4 million square feet. Over the past three years, construction in the office sector peaked in January 2017 at 70.2 million square feet. Compared to this cycle high, development in January 2020 dropped by a whopping 134 percent, while compared to January 2018, construction decreased by 42 percent.

—Posted on Feb. 28, 2020