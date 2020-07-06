2020 Employment Picture

NUMBERS IN THOUSANDS

1Unemployed total includes a small number of persons whose last job was in the Armed Forces.

Source: Bureau of Labor Statistics

The total number of employed people from May 2019 to May 2020 decreased by 12.5 percent (19,691,000 people), while the total number of unemployed people increased by 272.8 percent (15,011,000 people), an ongoing staggering amount due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Year-over-year, the largest difference for employment was in the Service occupations with an decrease of 30.3 percent. The Production occupations followed with a drop of 20.7 percent, while the Sales and Related occupations went down 19.4 percent.

For unemployment, the most significant difference was in the Service occupations with an increase of 416.1 percent. Rounding out the top three were the Professional and Related occupations going up 336.0 percent and the Production, Transportation and Material occupations reaching 329.1 percent. The overall unemployment rate total increased 282.4 percent year-over-year.

—Posted on June 30, 2020

The total number of employed people from April 2019 to April 2020 decreased by 14.9 percent (23,384,000 people), while the total number of unemployed people increased by 317.7 percent (17,117,000 people), an ongoing staggering amount due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Year-over-year, the largest difference for employment was in the Service occupations with an decrease of 33.0 percent. The Production occupations followed with a drop of 25.2 percent, while the Construction and Extraction occupations and Office and Administrative Support occupations tied at going down 20.8 percent.

For unemployment, the most significant difference was in the Service occupations with an increase of 493.9 percent. Rounding out the top three were the Professional and Related occupations going up 402.6 percent and the Management, Professional and Related occupations reaching 388.4 percent. The overall unemployment rate total increased 336.4 percent year-over-year.

—Posted on May 25, 2020

The total number of employed people from March 2019 to March 2020 decreased by 0.8 percent (1,274,000 people), while the total number of unemployed people increased by 15.5 percent (988,000 people), due to the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down a majority of businesses.

Year-over-year, the largest difference for employment was in the Office and Administrative Support occupations with an decrease of 7.9 percent. The Production occupations followed with a drop of 7.5 percent, while the Sales and Office occupations went down 6.6 percent.

For unemployment, the most significant difference was in the Transportation and Material Moving occupations with an increase of 65.6 percent. Rounding out the top three were the Production, Transportation and Material occupations going up 46.3 percent and the Construction and Extraction occupations reaching 44.5 percent. The overall unemployment rate total increased 15.4 percent year-over-year.

—Posted on April 27, 2020

The total number of employed people from February 2019 to February 2020 increased by 1.2 percent (1,850,000 people), while the total number of unemployed people dropped by 6.1 percent (407,000 people).

Year-over-year, the largest difference for employment was in the Transportation and Material Moving occupations with an increase of 19.2 percent. The Production, Transportation and Material occupations followed with a rise of 8.2 percent, while the Installation, Maintenance and Repair occupations gained 8.1 percent.

For unemployment, the most significant decrease was in the Installation, Maintenance and Repair occupations with a decline of 19.2 percent. Rounding out the top three were the Sales and Related occupations going down 17.9 percent and the Sales and Office occupations dropping 16.6 percent. The overall unemployment rate total dropped 7.3 percent year-over-year.

—Posted on March 27, 2020

The total number of employed people from January 2019 to January 2020 increased by 1.3 percent (2,030,000 people), while the total number of unemployed people dropped by 8.9 percent (636,000 people).

Year-over-year, the largest difference for employment was in the Transportation and Material Moving occupations with an increase of 24.6 percent. The Production, Transportation and Material moving occupations followed with a rise of 12.5 percent, while the Management, Business and Financial occupations gained 2.9 percent.

For unemployment, the most significant decrease was in the Office and Administrative Support occupations with a decline of 25.3 percent. Rounding out the top three were the Farming, Fishing and Forestry occupations going down 18.3 percent and the Production occupations dropping 15.9 percent. The overall unemployment rate total dropped 9.1 percent year-over-year.

—Posted on Feb. 28, 2020