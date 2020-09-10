2020 Executive of the Year Public Ballot
- By
- Sep 10, 2020
It’s time for you to weigh in! While the CPE Executive of the Year awards, now in its 24th year, are determined by a peer vote among members of the CPE 100 board of senior-level real estate executives, we are once again interested in who the industry at large thinks should receive this prestigious honor. Be sure to enter your votes today! The winners will be revealed in December.