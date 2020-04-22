2020 New Orders

Not seasonally adjusted; $ in millions

Source: U.S. Census Bureau

Year-over-year, new orders increased insignificantly for all manufacturing industries (just by an average 0.03 percent) as of January 2020, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Across the board, the most notable improvement came from the Furniture and Related Products sector, up by 4.8 percent compared to January 2019. New orders also increased for Electrical Equipment, Appliances and Components (up by 2.5 percent) and the Nondurable Goods industries (up by 2.4 percent).

New orders declined considerably for Transportation Equipment on a year-over-year basis (down by 6.6 percent, the largest decrease as of January), followed by Primary Metals with a 5.3 percent drop. Orders for Durable Goods decreased by 2.4 percent, followed by Machinery (down by 1.6 percent).

On a month-over-month basis, new orders fell by an average 6.1 percent for all manufacturing industries, or by $30.4 million. Computers and Electronic Products registered the most significant drop (down by 27 percent), followed by Transportation Equipment (down by 18.3 percent) and Durable Goods, with an 8.9 percent decrease. Primary Metals recorded the largest increase month-over month, up by 10.9 percent, followed by Fabricated Metal Products (up by 7.5 percent) and Furniture and Related Products (up by 4.4 percent).

