2020 REIT Returns

As of Feb. 3, 2020.

Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence

As of Feb. 3, 2020, publicly traded U.S. equity REITs posted a 16.8 percent one-year total return. The manufactured homes REIT sector topped the chart with a 43.1 percent total return, beating the broader U.S. equity REIT index by 26.3 percentage points. The industrial and multifamily REIT sectors followed with 32.5 percent and 18.4 percent one-year total returns, respectively. On the other end of the spectrum, the regional mall sector had the lowest one-year total return of -25.6 percent. The hotel sector was second lowest among the sectors, with a -8.3 percent one-year total return.

As of Feb. 3, 2020, the multifamily sector index was ranked third of all property sectors, posting a one-year total return of 18.4 percent. Among the multifamily-focused REITs, BRT Apartments Corp. delivered the highest one-year total return of approximately 49.7 percent. Following that was Independence Realty Trust Inc. and Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. with 49.3 percent and 37.9 percent one-year total returns, respectively. Apartment Investment and Management Co. posted a 10.4 percent return for the year, the lowest among the total returns of multifamily index constituents.

Diana Rose Barrun is an associate in the real estate client operations department of S&P Global Market Intelligence.

—Posted on Feb. 21, 2020