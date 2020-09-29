2020 REIT Total Returns

As of Sept. 15, 2020, publicly traded U.S. equity REITs posted a -5.87 percent one-year total return.

The industrial REIT sector topped the chart with a 20.17 percent total return, beating the broader U.S. equity REIT index by 26.04 percentage points. The manufactured homes followed with 2.78 percent one-year total return.

On the other end of the spectrum, the regional mall sector had the lowest one-year total return of -52.09 percent. The hotel sector had the second lowest among the sectors, with a -43.11 percent one-year total return.

Diana Rose Barrun is an associate in the real estate client operations department of S&P Global Market Intelligence.