2020 Single-Tenant Net Lease Cap Rates

Demonstrating the resiliency of the overall single-tenant net lease market, cap rates year to date are essentially flat. It’s worth noting that these more or less flat cap rates are at all-time lows and in the midst of the biggest economic upheaval in 100 years. Low interest rates have helped keep cap rates down. So, while most other sectors (office, hotel, etc.) have been very negatively impacted by COVID, the STNL market has been steady.