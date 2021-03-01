2021 Employment Picture

NUMBERS IN THOUSANDS

1Unemployed total includes a small number of persons whose last job was in the Armed Forces.

Source: Bureau of Labor Statistics

The total number of employed people from January 2020 to January 2021 decreased by 5.5 percent (8,611,000 people), while the total number of unemployed people increased by 66.8 percent (4,347,000 people).

Year-over-year, the largest difference for employment was in the Service occupations with a decrease of 13.8 percent. The Transportation and Material Moving occupations followed with a drop of 9.3 percent, while the Farming, Fishing and Forestry occupations went down 9 percent.

For unemployment, the most significant difference was in the Installation, Maintenance and Repair occupations with an increase of 134.3 percent. Rounding out the top three were the Service occupations going up 125.5 percent and the Transportation and Material Moving occupations reaching 88.3 percent.

The overall unemployment rate total increased 70 percent year-over-year.

—Posted on Feb. 26, 2021