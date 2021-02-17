2021 REIT Offerings by Sector

As of Feb. 10, 2021, publicly traded U.S. equity REITs raised approximately $9.07 billion through capital offerings. Senior debt offerings accounted for 75 percent of total capital raised, amounting to $6.79 billion, followed by common and preferred issuances, which totaled $2.23 billion and $0.05 billion, respectively.

Specialty and office REITs topped the charts among the REIT property sectors, aggregating $4.43 billion over nine senior debt, common and preferred stock offerings. Specialty REIT SBA Communications Corp. raised $1.50 billion through one senior debt offering, while Crown Castle International Corp. raised $1 billion in senior debt offering. Gladstone Land Corp. ranked third with a total of $0.09 billion through one common and preferred equities.

Diana Rose Barrun is a senior associate in the Client Operations department of S&P Global Market Intelligence.