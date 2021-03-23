2021 REIT Values

SNL US REIT Index Price/LTM FFO (x)

As of Feb. 26, 2021.

Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence

As of February 26, 2021, the industrial sector led all publicly traded U.S. equity REIT sectors in terms of the last twelve months funds from operations multiple. The sector posted a 30.5x LTM FFO multiple, outperforming the SNL US REIT Equity Index by 7.83 percentage points. The Manufactured Homes and Self-storage REIT sectors followed next with price to LTM FFO multiples of 30.49x and 23.54x, respectively. The Hotel sector ranked last with a 5.12x price to LTM FFO.

Among the REITs focused in the industrial sector, Americold Realty Trust had the highest price to LTM FFO multiple of 46.1x.

George Ziglar is an Associate for the Real Estate Client Operations department of S&P Global Market Intelligence.

—Posted on Mar. 23, 2021