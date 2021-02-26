2021 Special Servicing Rates

Source: Trepp

In January, the Trepp CMBS Special Servicing rate saw a reduction of nine basis points, coming in at 9.7 percent, in comparison to 9.8 percent in December. This marks the fourth consecutive monthly decline in the overall special servicing rate. The drop in January can be mainly attributed to a significant reduction in the CMBS special servicing rate of every property type, besides lodging. The lodging special servicing rate saw an increase of 42 basis points last month. This comes after a reduction in the lodging special servicing rate in December.

The office special servicing rate had the largest reduction of all property types at 19 basis points, followed by industrial at 16 basis points. Considering that office loans comprise the largest balance of all property types in the CMBS universe, the reduction in the office rate has a significant impact on the overall rate. The special servicing rate for CMBS 2.0+ notes saw a reduction of five basis points, clocking in at 8.9 percent in January. In terms of the outstanding balance of loans that are currently in special servicing, the total reduced by roughly $189 million to $47.29 billion in January.

In the legacy CMBS universe, the overall special servicing rate saw a significant reduction of 66 basis points, coming in at 49.9 percent in January. The total outstanding balance of these loans fell to $5.21 billion from $5.47 billion in December. The number of loans newly transferred to special servicing saw a drop in January. A total of 44 loans were sent to special servicers compared to 40 the month before. Together, these loans hold an outstanding balance of $837.4 million. About 55 percent of the new specially serviced loan balance was attributed to lodging CMBS loans followed by retail CMBS loans which accounted for about 36 percent.

