2021 Survey & Ranking Calendar
- By
- Oct 01, 2020
Commercial Property Executive and Multi-Housing News welcome you to our 2021 survey and ranking calendar. Each year, we publish six industry rankings and one index of educational institutions.
Our comprehensive rankings are calculated using a range of weighted factors from data collected via our surveys. The resulting lists are published in our digital issues and widely disseminated via our websites, newsletters and social media.
You can find information about our upcoming submission windows and publication dates below:
|Ranking/Index
|Survey Opens
|Submission Deadline
|Digital Issue
|Top Mortgage Banking Firms
|Oct. 6, 2020
|Oct. 29, 2020
|January/February
|Leading Schools for Real Estate
|Jan. 5, 2021
|Jan. 21, 2021
|April
|Most Powerful Brokerage Firms
|Feb. 16
|Mar. 11
|June
|Top Property Managers
|Apr. 20
|May 20
|July/August
|Leading Real Estate Law Firms
|Jun. 22
|Jul. 22
|October
|Top Owners
|Jul. 20
|Aug. 19
|November
|Top Development Firms
|Aug. 17
|Sep. 23
|December
Information about any currently open surveys can be found here. If you have any questions or wish to receive additional information about our rankings, please contact Jeff Hamann at jeffrey.hamann@cpe-mhn.com.
*Please note that Leading Schools for Real Estate is not a ranking but an index of all participating institutions.