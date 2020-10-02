2021 Survey & Ranking Calendar

Commercial Property Executive and Multi-Housing News welcome you to our 2021 survey and ranking calendar. Each year, we publish six industry rankings and one index of educational institutions.

Our comprehensive rankings are calculated using a range of weighted factors from data collected via our surveys. The resulting lists are published in our digital issues and widely disseminated via our websites, newsletters and social media.

You can find information about our upcoming submission windows and publication dates below:

Ranking/Index Survey Opens Submission Deadline Digital Issue Top Mortgage Banking Firms Oct. 6, 2020 Oct. 29, 2020 January/February Leading Schools for Real Estate Jan. 5, 2021 Jan. 21, 2021 April Most Powerful Brokerage Firms Feb. 16 Mar. 11 June Top Property Managers Apr. 20 May 20 July/August Leading Real Estate Law Firms Jun. 22 Jul. 22 October Top Owners Jul. 20 Aug. 19 November Top Development Firms Aug. 17 Sep. 23 December

Information about any currently open surveys can be found here. If you have any questions or wish to receive additional information about our rankings, please contact Jeff Hamann at jeffrey.hamann@cpe-mhn.com.

*Please note that Leading Schools for Real Estate is not a ranking but an index of all participating institutions.