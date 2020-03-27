$2T Relief Bill Passes House

Image via Pixabay

The U.S. House of Representatives passed the historic $2 trillion stimulus package on Friday, after the Senate unanimously approved it late Wednesday night. The bill will now head to President Trump’s office, who has signaled that he will sign it into law.

The bill outlines $350 billion in loans to small businesses, with additional billions in debt relief on existing loans. Meanwhile, the bulk of the $500 billion in corporate aid will be aimed at backstopping Federal Reserve loans, with $17 billion for assistance to firms considered essential to national security.

On top of other provisions, the bill includes grants for passenger air carriers ($25 billion), air-cargo carriers ($4 billion) and contractors ($3 billion), as well as loans and loan guarantees. Health-care providers will be able to access $100 billion in grants, with an additional $16 billion going toward developing a medical equipment reserve.

Sizing up the crisis

The $2 trillion stimulus package comes as unemployment claims skyrocketed to 3.3 million last week, almost five times the previous record of 695,000, dating back to October 1982. Compared to the previous week, unemployment claims jumped more than 1,000 percent, a direct effect of social distancing and other COVID-19 related measures, which sent shock waves across the economy.

The support from loan guarantees available through the Treasury is set to provide much-needed help on the hospitality side, which is facing a deep crisis, as occupancy and revenue are declining at an accelerated rate.

As of Friday morning, the U.S. recorded more than 85,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, topping China, Italy and Spain, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. Around the world, 543,400 people have been confirmed positive for the virus, more than 20,000 being in serious condition.

Is the Package Enough?

While the stimulus package is extensive, some industry groups are concerned it may not be sufficient. The Mortgage Bankers Association, for example, while applauding the small business loans, unemployment expansion and direct payments to residents, would like to see the accommodations extended throughout the lending chain. While renters and owners will get assistance, for example, the bill does not assist loan servicers who must still pay bond holders.

“A lot of non-banks will need liquidity facility to advance those payments,” said Michael Flood, MBA’s vice president of Commercial/Multifamily Policy and Membership Engagement. “Without the facility, the construct the government set up won’t work”

MBA would also like to see rental assistance extended to more renters. “Section 8 is a great start, but that should really be expanded to help as many people as humanly possible,” Flood added.

They also call for a subsidy for owners whose business insurance policies do not cover pandemics and the extension of the Term Asset Backed Securities Facility 2.0—the Fed this week revived the TALF program for multifamily MBS—to Triple A CMBS—private label CMBS in order to help more small businesses in secondary and tertiary markets.