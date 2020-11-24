5 Tips for Safe Holiday Celebrations at Manufactured Housing Communities

Image by Yana Diumina via Pixabay

The holiday season is fast approaching, but this year’s celebrations will be quite different. With COVID-19 cases still rising, the CDC has issued guidelines to help people navigate this period as safely as possible. These include encouraging small gatherings, maintaining social distancing and keeping travel to a minimum. Regardless of risk, many people are considering having family over, especially after having experienced the effects of pandemic fatigue and prolonged isolation.

Some 22 million people are living in manufactured homes, which are considered one of the most affordable housing options. Since the onset of the pandemic, property management companies have been working to find the best strategies to help residents navigate this period safely—and this has become paramount in age-restricted communities, where residents are in higher-risk categories but also eager to have family over.

While challenging, this could be an opportunity for both property management companies and residents to think outside the box and reimagine traditions. By combining technology and experimentation, property managers can guide residents on how to enjoy the holidays without taking unnecessary risks. We put together a list of tips and tricks property managers could implement at their communities for safe holiday celebrations.