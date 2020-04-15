AA Metals Inc. expanding and bringing new jobs to Orlando

By Balazs Szekely, Associate Editor

Asian American Metals Inc., an Orlando-based fabricated sheet metal distributor, bought a 12.8-acre industrial site in Jetport Industrial Park near Orlando International Airport. An importer and distributor of semi-finished aluminum products, AA Metals is currently associated with several major foreign aluminum producers and serves the North American distribution industry from its Orlando, Baltimore, Atlanta, Chicago, and Tampa warehouses.

The company already has a 32,000-square-foot facility in a multi-tenant industrial building on Investors Row in southwest Orlando, where about 25 people were employed so far. With the new property they will be able to double the personnel and more than triple the amount of available space, the Orlando Business Journal reports. According to the management’s plans, the expansion would create 25-30 permanent jobs. AA Metals Inc. announced to build a 103,000-square-foot corporate headquarters and distribution facility on the freshly acquired site.

According to the aforementioned source, the firm plans to settle in the new building in less than a year from now, thus bids are expected to go out for construction on the new building before the end of the year. The seller was represented in the transaction by Floyd Whiddon of Sun Equities Real Estate, while AA Metals was represented by Jeff York of York Property Co. The latter sees the purchase as a clear sign of the market’s improvement, adding that three other projects (one by EastGroup Properties Inc. and two by McCraney Property Co.) are also currently under development in the Southeast Orlando district.

Photo credits: Google Maps