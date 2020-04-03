ABB Leases 400 KSF Phoenix Industrial Building

West 80. Image courtesy of Westcore

Real estate investment firm Westcore has leased West80, a 400,000-square-foot industrial facility in Phoenix, to ABB Electrification. The tenant, an arm of European technology giant ABB, plans to use the building as a West Coast distribution center. Cushman & Wakefield facilitated the transaction on behalf of the landlord and tenant.

Westcore acquired the asset in 2019 from a Wentworth Property Co. joint venture. Located on a 22-acre site at 8001 W. Buckeye Road, the facility is within 3 miles of Interstate 10, 8 miles of Interstate 17, and 10 miles of Downtown Phoenix. The facility features a 36-foot clear height, cross-dock loading and ESFR sprinklers, as well as 3,800 square feet of office, which Westcore built after the acquisition.

Cushman & Wakefield professionals Mike Haenel, Phil Haenel and Andy Markham represented Westcore in the lease deal, while Richard Hardy, Sethena Leiker and Andy Markham represented ABB. In May 2019, Markham, along with Mike and Phil Haenel, acted as leasing brokers for a 569,301-square-foot industrial property fully leased to Amazon in southwest Phoenix.