ABS Partners Signs Lease with Retail Tenant

Aux Merveilleux de Fred. Image courtesy of ABS Partners Real Estate

ABS Partners Real Estate has signed a 2,850-square-foot lease with Aux Merveilleux de Fred, bakery and cafe, in Manhattan. ABS Partners represented the ownership and Newmark Knight Frank worked on behalf of the tenant in the transaction. The asking price was $250 per square foot.

The tenant will occupy 1,500 square feet of ground-floor retail space, 700 square feet of mezzanine space and 600 square feet of lower-level space at 1001 Avenue of the Americas, a 241,000-square-foot office building at the corner of 37th Street. Situated at the Sixth Avenue corridor between Herald Square and Bryant Park, the building provides access to several transportation options, including metro and bus lines. Other nearby retailers include Macy’s, Sweetgreen, CAVA, Starbucks, Chick-fil-A and Shake Shack.

Constructed in 1926 and renovated in 2011, the 24-story building occupies less than 1 acre and features floor plates ranging between 7,486 and 12,017 square feet. Other characteristics of the building include above standard ceiling heights and seven passenger elevators. ABS Partners Real Estate has owned the building since 1977, according to Yardi Matrix.