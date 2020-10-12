Absolute Storage Appoints Vice President of Operations

Michelle Dean, Vice President of Operations, Absolute Storage Management. Image courtesy of Absolute Storage Management

Absolute Storage Management has promoted Michelle Dean to vice president of operations. She will collaborate directly with Chief Operating Officer Jennifer Barnett to manage the company’s portfolio, which encompasses more than 140 properties in 16 states across the Midwest and South.

Prior to her promotion, she worked as the firm’s senior regional manager for the past two years, supervising 10 self storage properties and team members in Illinois, Kentucky, Ohio, North Carolina and Tennessee. In her new role, she will oversee and develop the company’s regional management team, drawing up and reviewing budgets and financial reports and advising self storage owners.

Dean’s commercial real estate career began in 2010, when she joined the firm as assistant property manager at a facility in Concord, N.C. Over the following decade, she held various roles at the company, including district manager, regional manager and senior regional manager.

In January, Absolute Storage Management was selected to oversee operations for a two-property portfolio totaling 144,125 square feet in Dyersburg and Humboldt, Tenn.