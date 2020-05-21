AC Hotel by Marriott Slated to Open in November 2016

By Robert Demeter

Rendering of AC Hotel by Marriott, Aventura

Miami–CBRE Project Management recently announced the topping out of the AC Hotel by Marriott in Aventura, Fla. CBRE was hired by developer Norwich Partners LLC to manage the design and construction of the 233-key hotel. Norwich financed the development with a $35 million construction loan from Wells Fargo in August 2015.

The project at 20805 Biscayne Boulevard broke ground in June 2015 and is scheduled to open in November 2016. Craft Construction is the general contractor hired to construct the 9-story, 192,514-square-foot hotel that will include 2,200 square feet of meeting space, a bar, a fitness room, a pool with an amenity deck and two levels of parking.

“With so much construction going on in South Florida, one of the biggest challenges is ensuring permits are issued in a timely manner and projects stay on budget, which is where our local expertise and previous hospitality experience provides value to our clients,” said CBRE’s John Smotryski, director of project management in South Florida.

CBRE Project Management is also managing the design-build of the Aloft Hotel for Norwich Partners, directly across the street at the Aventura Park Square mixed-use development. Groundbreaking for the 207-room Aloft is slated for April 2016.

With more than 3,600 project management professionals managing $29.7 billion in contract value annually, CBRE Project Management maintains one of the largest network of professional real estate project managers in the U.S.

Rendering courtesy of Craft Construction