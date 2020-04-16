Acclaim Lighting’s New Illumination Fixture

Image courtesy of Acclaim Lighting

Acclaim Lighting has introduced the Dyna Drum SO Series, a high-output, high-efficiency outdoor fixture for façade and area lighting applications. The units feature an internal 100-277VAC power supply, onboard DMX+RDM driver and Aria wireless DMX technology that allow maximum lighting control.

Available in 2700k, 3000k, 3500K, 4000k, and 5700k with a minimum 80 CRI, the Dyna Drum SO White fixture features a standard narrow 5º beam angle with optional quick-change spread lenses ranging between 10° and 10° x 60°. When used with the 5° beam angle, the white fixture provides 7,591 lumens and 755,055 center candela at 4000K.

Dyna Drum SO SCS is available in a multicolor, single source RGBW, RGBA and RGBAW, and also offers 2400K – 5500K Dynamic White versions delivering up to 5,200 lumens and 300,000 center candela. The multicolor fixture features a standard narrow 8° beam angle and also offers optional quick-change spread lenses ranging between 10° and 10° X 60° for wider applications.

Available in quad chip RGBW with a 3000K, 4000K or 6000K white, Dyna Drum SO Color features Acclaim’s Spectrum Technology and comes with a standard narrow 10° beam. For even wider applications, the fixture offers optional quick-change spread lenses of 20°, 40°, 60° and 10°x 60°.

Each unit in the Dyna Drum SO Series uses less than 150 watts, maintaining 70 percent of its lumens for 150,000 hours. The fixtures were designed to perform in temperatures as low as 40°F and as high as 125°F. The Dyna Drum SO Series is IP66-rated. Standard units are available in a gray finish, with optional finishes available in black, white or custom colors. The fixtures are suitable for extremely harsh outdoor environments, thanks to a die cast aluminum housing with a glass top lens for each unit, as well as an optional marine coating.