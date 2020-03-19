Ackerman & Co. Grows Atlanta Executive Team

David Paulson, Senior Vice President, Ackerman & Co. Image courtesy of Ackerman & Co.

Ackerman & Co. has hired David Paulson as senior vice president within its Atlanta office. Paulson will be joining the investment sales team and he will be focusing on acquisitions and dispositions of industrial, flex and office properties. He will be representing both third-party owners and investors in these transactions.

A 30-year veteran of commercial real estate, Paulson most recently served as principal and senior vice president of Blue & Obrecht Realty. His role included representing tenants and specializing in acquisitions and dispositions. Prior to that, Paulson served as senior vice president of Manekin Commercial Real Estate until 2011, where he was responsible for the acquisitions and dispositions of office and warehouse properties. Additionally, he was a partner of Corridor Commercial Real Estate providing tenant representation services for local, regional and national clients until 2000.

Paulson also served on the board of directors for the Abilities Network, Maryland Family Network and The Chimes. He earned his master’s degree in regional planning from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.