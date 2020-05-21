Acuity Brands Debuts Versatile Luminaires

The SLOT 1 collection is designed to offer visually comfortable light output as well as a wide range of dimming and control options.

Acuity Brands Lighting has launched the SLOT 1 line of linear LED luminaires from Mark Architectural Lighting. SLOT 1 is a collection of sleek, small form factor luminaires. Measuring measuring 1.5 inches in width, the product is intended for indoor lighting applications that require a single-source solution with design aesthetic, quality and tailored control of light.

The SLOT 1 line of LED luminaires offers a variety of features: