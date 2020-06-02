ADT Secures $19M Jacksonville Refi

9512 Sunbeam Center Drive

Wells Fargo has provided ADT with a $19.1 million refinancing package for its three buildings in Jacksonville, Fla., Duval County records show. The security provider—part of Apollo Global Management following a $6.9 billion deal in 2016—had acquired the 102,169-square-foot portfolio through two separate transactions closed in 1997 and 2004.

Two of the properties are located within Greystone Business Park at 10550 Deerwood Park Blvd., 11 miles southeast of downtown Jacksonville. Building 200 and Building 400, two single-story assets completed in 1999, house one of the firm’s security monitoring operations centers. The buildings are just south of J. Turner Butler Boulevard, a short distance from St. Johns Town Center.

The third property, located at 9512 Sunbeam Center Drive, is some 8 miles southwest of the first two. The two-story structure opened in 1997 and serves as a field support center for ADT. The financing package also encumbers a neighboring, 1.5-acre parcel at 9545 Hood Road, used as a parking lot. The property is 2 miles from Simon’s recently reopened, 1.1 million-square-foot The Avenues shopping mall at the intersection of Philips Highway and Interstate 95.