AGT Relocates to Class A Maryland Campus

9713 Key West Ave. Image courtesy of American Gene Technologies International Inc.

American Gene Technologies International Inc. has leased 27,000 square feet of office and laboratory space at 9713 Key West Ave. in Rockville, Md. According to Yardi Matrix information, the address is part of DANAC Stiles Corporate Campus – Phase I, a three-building, 282,783-square-foot property in the Maryland life sciences corridor. The leading gene and cell therapy company is relocating from 9640 Medical Center Drive.

Yardi Matrix shows Farallon Capital Management has owned DANAC Stiles Corporate Campus since 2017, when the asset changed hands in an $84 million portfolio transaction. Lincoln Property Co. is property manager, while Cushman & Wakefield handles all leasing activity.

Completed in 2002 on nearly 8 acres, the corporate campus consists of three Class A assets of two, three and five stories. AGT will occupy the whole fifth floor of the highest building, which also features a fitness center and a café in the covered mall area. The leased space will support the company’s HIV cure and immuno-oncology lead programs while providing bigger research laboratory space.

Located some 20 miles north of downtown Washington, D.C., the property is 4 miles from the city center, across the street from Johns Hopkins Shady Grove campus. The corporate campus is roughly 1 mile from a 122,000-square-foot medical office building where Transwestern received an exclusive leasing assignment in May.