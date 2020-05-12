AIC Ventures Purchases Charlotte-Area Industrial Building

7301 Caldwell Road. Image courtesy of JLL

JLL Capital Markets has completed the disposition of a fully leased 126,400-square-foot, single-tenant manufacturing facility in Harrisburg, N.C. AIC Ventures has purchased the property and executed a long-term, absolute net lease with the seller, Wilbert Plastic Services.

The manufacturing facility is located at 7301 Caldwell Road, within the Charlotte area, and it will serve as a mission-critical location for the thermoforming and injection molding company. Situated on 15.6 acres, the building is within 5 miles of Interstate 85 and 2 miles from Interstate 485. Additionally, the property is near the headquarters of Wilbert Plastic Services and a thermoforming facility in Belmont, N.C.

The JLL Capital Markets team that represented the seller included Managing Director Pete Pittroff, Senior Director Patrick Nally, Associate Val Derrick and Analyst Dave Andrews.

Earlier this month, JLL closed the sale of five Chicago-area industrial properties totaling approximately 539,100 square feet.