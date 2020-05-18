Aldi to Open New Central Florida Location

Sabal Pointe Plaza. Image via Google Street View

Aldi has signed a 19,956-square-foot lease at Sabal Pointe Plaza, an 82,856-square-foot shopping center in Merritt Island, Fla. Construction started on the grocery chain’s new supermarket, which is slated to open later this year.

Located at 780 E. Merritt Island Causeway, Sabal Pointe Plaza is across the street from Merritt Island Square Mall, a 900,000-square-foot regional shopping center. Michael’s, Pier One Imports and Longhorn Steakhouse anchor the 1996-built retail property.

The 8.8-acre site is some 3 miles from Central Florida’s High-Tech Corridor. Sabal Pointe Plaza is within a dense trade area alongside Merritt Island Causeway, where the annual daily car traffic reaches an average of 25,000 vehicles, according to Lightle Beckner Robison data. The company is in charge of leasing efforts at the property.

Rod Castan of Courtelis Co. negotiated the lease on behalf of the landlord, BBB Properties of Merritt Island, while Elizabeth Wright and Brent Andrews of Atlantic Retail Group represented the tenant.