Alianza Inc. Relocates Utah HQ

Valley Grove I. Image courtesy of St. John Properties

Alianza Inc. has relocated its corporate headquarters to the newly constructed Valley Grove I office building in Pleasant Grove, Utah. The cloud communications platform has signed a lease with St. John Properties Inc. for 29,000 square feet at the Class A development.

Located at 1064 S. North County Blvd., Valley Grove I is part of the Valley Grove business park, spans across six stories and has 165,000 square feet of office space. The property provides access to Interstate 15 and is just under 40 miles from Salt Lake City and Salt Lake City International Airport. The building was designed to earn LEED Silver certification.

According to St. John Properties’ website, Valley Grove is a 60-acre, mixed-use business community currently underway. Upon completion, the $250 million development is set to include more than 1 million square feet of office and retail space, as well as restaurants and a hotel. In 2018, Four Foods acquired 5 acres at St. John Properties‘ development for its corporate headquarters and a restaurant cluster of its top brands.