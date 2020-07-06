Aligned Energy Secures $495M Credit Facility

Image via Pixabay

Aligned Energy has obtained a $495 million secured credit facility from investors including Goldman Sachs Bank USA, CPPIB Credit Investments Inc. and a global investment management corporation. The data center provider will use the proceeds for further expansion and improved colocation and build-to-scale solutions in Plano, Texas, Phoenix and Salt Lake City, Utah. As part of its recent growth, the company added 8 MW to its Dallas-area data center.

Law firm Cooley LLP represented Aligned Energy in the financial transaction. On the investors’ side, Dechert LLP served as legal counsel to Goldman Sachs USA, while Arnold & Porter assisted CPPIB Credit in the negotiations.

Slated for improvements

The Plano data center benefits from Texas’ self-contained power grid, the only one in the U.S., having multiple fuel sources and low energy rates. The 375,000-square-foot facility has a total built capacity of 60 megawatts.

The Phoenix data center sits in an area with the lowest threats from natural disasters per data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, University of Miami and U.S. Geological Survey. Built on a 55-acre site, the 180 MW facility benefits from three different MMRs.

Utah has a lot to offer in terms of internet infrastructure and safe natural environment. The Salt Lake City facility offers 130 megawatts in a 600,000-square-foot building.

All three data centers have 100 percent uptime SLA, carrier-neutral networks and offer up to 50 kilowatts per rack. Additionally, all buildings feature a cooling infrastructure that uses up to 85 percent less water and up to 80 percent less energy than traditional facilities.