Aligned Expands Northern Virginia Campus

Aligned Ashburn Building II. Rendering courtesy of Aligned

Data center developer Aligned has begun construction on a 513,000-square-foot data center campus expansion in Ashburn, Va.

According to Andrew Schaap, CEO of Aligned, the initial phase of the project is a fully commissioned 40MW and is slated for completion at the end of 2020.

The 120 MW project will be adjacent to the company’s existing 370,000-square-foot data center, completed in 2019 at 21890 Uunet Drive in Loudoun County. Both facilities are within the company’s master-planned Ashburn hyperscale campus, which once built, will comprise some 1 million square feet of space and 180 MW of capacity.

The campus is located atop fiber and conduit routes that offer access to more than 50 carriers in the immediate area and will be among the few that will draw critical power from multiple diverse 230kV substations for maximum redundancy.

Recently, Aligned expanded its credit facility to $575 million. The debt will allow the company to accelerate its short- and long-term growth strategies.