Amada Opens Manufacturing Facility in North Carolina

Amada America production facility in High Point, N.C. Rendering courtesy of Gray Construction

Amada America opened its sheet metal manufacturing facility in High Point, N.C. The project was built by Gray Construction in 15 months after beginning construction in June 2018.

The 261,732-square-foot property will include a manufacturing facility, a technical building and offices. According to Amada’s CEO Yukihiro Fukui, the company chose this North Carolina location to be close to its customer base in the Southeast U.S.

Amada, known for its manufacturing, servicing and sales of sheet metal fabricating equipment for the auto and appliance markets, will pump out its newest line of press brakes, the HRB series, and automation systems as the first products manufactured in its facility. Amada’s new base in High Point will also create approximately 200 jobs in the region.

Building with Gray

Gray has been busy in the area, working on several other industrial properties in North Carolina. In July, EGGER Wood Products held a topping-off ceremony for their first U.S. manufacturing facility in Lexington, N.C. that was built by Gray. The developers are also working with Sanritsu Logistics America to build a greenfield warehouse facility in Reidsville, N.C.

Earlier this year, NGK Ceramics held a groundbreaking ceremony for their new warehouse facility in Mooresville, N.C., that was also designed and built by Gray. The developer’s standards have also been recognized in the sustainability world as an IKEA distribution center in Illinois received a LEED Gold certification in August 2018.