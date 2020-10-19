Amazon Begins 2 MSF Kansas Expansion

Amazon fulfillment center. Image courtesy of Amazon

Amazon has begun site work at two new fulfillment centers in Kansas—one in Kansas City and another in Park City. Each industrial property will span approximately 1 million square feet. Slated for completion in 2021, the facilities are expected to add 1,000 jobs to the region.

The Kansas City warehouse will rise on a 382-acre site at 9700 Leavenworth Road. Scannell Properties owns the land, according to Yardi Matrix data. Named Project Superbowl, the 1.1 million-square-foot Amazon building will have an estimated cost of $110 million, according to Kansas City Business Journal. The site is a short distance from Interstate 435 and 22 miles from Kansas City International Airport.

The Park City facility will occupy 52 acres at 7130 N. Broadway Ave. USAA Real Estate holds title to the land, according to public records. The property is 2 miles from Interstate 135 and 14 miles northeast of Wichita’s Dwight Eisenhower International Airport.

In addition to the two large warehouses, the e-commerce giant will open a smaller distribution center in Wichita, Kan. Located on 9 acres at 4044 N. Toben St., the 140,000 square-foot property is scheduled for completion later this year. Crossland is the owner of the land.

In September, a joint venture between Seefried Industrial Properties and Clarion Partners delivered a 1.1 million-square-foot Amazon property in Orlando, Fla. Wells Fargo provided a $68.5 million construction loan for the project.