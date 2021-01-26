Amazon Inks Major Office Lease in Boston

One Boston Wharf Road. Image Courtesy of WS Development/Amazon

Amazon has signed a full-building lease for 630,000 square feet of space within Boston’s 33-acre Seaport project. WS Development is currently developing the 17-story tower and expects construction to be completed in 2024. The building will house more than 3,000 new corporate and technology employees.

The project will be located at 1 Boston Wharf Road and will include working space, innovation labs and mixed-use common areas. The development will also feature a dog park, ground-floor retail space, as well as a new performing arts center with two live performance venues comprising a 500-seat theater and a 100-seat black box theater.

The deal represents Amazon’s second full-building lease within the Seaport mixed-use development. The tech giant also signed for 430,000 square feet at 111 Harbor Way. WS Development and Turner Construction topped off the project last November. The massive Boston Seaport is currently the largest development project in the metro’s history.

Boston continues to attract large companies to the area. As the pandemic accelerated the need for new therapeutic drugs and vaccines, the life science sector is thriving in Boston’s Cambridge submarket, attracting many big names. Recently, BioMed Realty announced plans for a 1.3 million-square-foot life sciences hub, while Blackstone struck a deal to expand its presence in the area with 2.3 million square feet of lab office space.