Amazon Kicks Off 1 MSF Missouri Fulfillment Center

Amazon has revealed plans to open its first fulfillment center in Republic, Mo. The 1 million-square-foot facility is slated for delivery in 2021 and is expected to create more than 500 full-time jobs.

Construction work has started months ago on the site, according to KY3. Located in the northeastern part of the city, the parcel is at the junction of East Sawyer Road and North Brookline Avenue and adjacent to James River Freeway. Interstate 44 is 2.5 miles away, while Springfield-Branson National Airport is within a 10-mile radius.

Since 2010, Amazon has generated more than 4,500 jobs and invested some $780 million in Missouri, including infrastructure improvements and employee remunerations. The company has injected more than $685 million in GDP into the state economy, while the local community has also benefitted from the creation of roughly 3,000 indirect jobs.

The pandemic has bolstered demand for industrial product due to the surge in online shopping. It comes as no surprise that the e-commerce giant has ramped up development plans, unveileing several new projects in recent weeks. Last month, Amazon announced plans for its first fulfillment center in Nebraska, as well as its first fullfilment facilty in Waco, Texas.