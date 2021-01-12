Amazon-Leased San Diego Development Reaches Completion

Vantage Point. Image courtesy of Ryan Cos.

Ryan Cos. and DWS Group have completed Vantage Point, a 533,950-square-foot logistics and distribution project in Poway, Calif., that is now entirely leased to Amazon.

The partnership broke ground on the Class A, two-building development back in May 2019. At the time, the facility was the largest speculative project of its kind to rise in San Diego County in two decades.

The asset is located at 14400 and 14500 Kirkham Way, within the South Poway Business Park. The property is also within 6 miles from Interstate 15 and 22 miles from the metro’s downtown.

Vantage Point comprises 36-foot clear heights, 12 grade level ramps, 113 dock-high loading doors and three driveways, one for employee vehicles and the other for trucks. Amenities include six electric car charging stations with the infrastructure in place to expand to 127 stations and a bocce ball court. According to Ryan Grove, senior director of Real Estate Development at Ryan Cos., the development is LEED certified.

Industrial activity has faced the effects of the pandemic better than most asset types, as online shopping fueled the need for more last-mile logistics space. According to the latest Marcus & Millichap report, North San Diego saw the average asking rate rise by 1.9 percent to $27.4 per square foot in the third quarter of 2020, the most significant gain among all of the metro’s submarkets.