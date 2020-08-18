Amazon Unveils 6-City, $1.4B Office Expansion

Amazon’s Seattle headquarters. Image courtesy of Amazon

Amid a months-long global pandemic, Amazon is betting big on offices. The e-commerce giant has announced plans to expand its office footprint in six major cities across the country, in a $1.4 billion investment.

The company said in a press release today that it will expand its “Tech Hubs” in the cities of Dallas, Detroit, Denver, New York, Phoenix and San Diego and create 3,500 new tech and corporate jobs. All told, the plans call for the addition of more than 180,000 square feet to the company’s existing or previously announced office space footprint.

Details on Amazon’s expansion plans include:

Manhattan: The company intends to open a new, 630,000-square-foot office in its recently acquired trophy office building 424 Fifth Avenue, which formerly housed the Lord & Taylor flagship store. Amazon plans to house 2,000 new jobs in the property it scooped up from WeWork this past March.

Dallas: Amazon will add more than 100,000 square feet of space at its current Dallas Tech Hub in North Dallas. That office will accommodate 600 new positions.

Detroit: The firm plans to acquire more than 25,000 square feet of office space in the city to accommodate 100 new jobs.

Denver: Amazon will add 20,000 square feet of office space to its existing footprint to support 100 new jobs.

Phoenix: The company will expand its current space at the 100 Mill office tower by 90,000 square feet to accommodate 500 new jobs.

San Diego: The firm will add more than 40,000 square feet of office space to support 200 new jobs.

Amazon’s announcement comes two weeks after fellow tech titan Facebook announced it had inked a massive 730,000-square-foot lease at Vornado’s Farley Post Office redevelopment project in Midtown Manhattan, marking one of New York City’s largest leases of the year.

Over the past month, Amazon has been busy bulking up its industrial footprint across the country. The company announced plans for multiple new fulfillment and distribution centers in the Southern U.S., including projects in Texas, Florida and Tennessee.