Amazon Plans 1 MSF Houston-Area Fulfillment Center

Amazon continues to expand its fulfillment-center footprint across the U.S. with another facility in the Lone Star State. The company has recently announced plans for a 1 million-square-foot project just outside of Houston in Missouri City, Texas.

Amazon’s new fulfillment center will open at 2303 Hurricane Lane, roughly 20 miles south of downtown Houston in Fort Bend County. The project, which will bring 500 new full-time positions to the area, dovetails with Missouri City’s long-term economic development plan. And while local officials are welcoming Amazon with open arms, they courted the company without the offer of monetary bonuses. “Amazon was not given any tax incentives or abatements for coming to Missouri City,” Odis Jones, city manager, Missouri City, Texas, told Commercial Property Executive. However, he added, the City did provide inducements through streamlining the permitting process.

If all goes as planned, the Missouri City fulfillment center will commence operations in 2021. The facility will mark the second fulfillment center in Fort Bend County, joining the recently announced 850,000-square-foot project in neighboring Richmond.

Growth of a giant

Amazon’s global leadership in e-commerce only grows stronger as the company continues to expand across the country and around the world at a breakneck pace. “As I mentioned last quarter, we expect to grow our fulfillment and logistics network square footage by approximately 50 percent this year, which includes significant additions to our fulfillment centers as well as our transportation facilities,” Brian Olsavsky, CFO of Amazon.com, reiterated during the company’s third quarter 2020 earnings conference call on October 29.

Texas has been a high-priority location for the growth of Amazon’s fulfillment center portfolio. In the third quarter alone, the company announced plans for an 820,000-square-foot project outside Austin in Pflugerville and a 1 million-square-foot facility in Forney within the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. Additionally, Amazon revealed it would establish its very first fulfillment center in El Paso with the opening of a 625,000 square-foot facility.