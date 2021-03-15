Amazon Plans $100M Fulfillment Center in Texas Panhandle

Amazon facility. Image courtesy of Amazon

Continuing its expansion across the Lone Star State, Amazon just announced plans for its first fulfillment center in Amarillo, Texas. The project will span 1 million square feet and, according to Amarillo City Council documents, it will cost approximately $100 million to bring to fruition.

Amazon’s new fulfillment center, where employees will handle large-sized customer items, will result in the creation of 500 full-time jobs. As per City Council documents, the e-commerce giant will erect the facility on an approximately 110-acre site at the intersection of N.E. 24th Ave. and Loop 335.

The project is a welcome endeavor among local leadership. “We believe that the addition of Amazon will attract a number of ancillary businesses to the area to support Amazon’s efforts,” Kevin Carter, president & CEO of the Amarillo Economic Development Corp., told Commercial Property Executive. “Amarillo continues to grow, and this facility will help fuel that growth.” In January, the City Council approved tax abatement and incentive agreements for Amazon.

Local leaders, however, aren’t alone in their support of the new Amazon fulfillment center, as the development is expected to not only bolster the city’s economy, but that of the entire Texas panhandle as well. Amazon plans to launch the Amarillo facility in early 2022.

A decade in Texas

Amazon made its entrée into Texas in 2010 and has chosen to continue growing there ever since. The company currently has approximately 17 existing fulfillment and sortation centers and 10 delivery stations in the state, according to its website, and consistently adds to its list of pending projects.

In December 2020, Amazon announced that it would expand in San Antonio with the addition of two fulfillment centers totaling nearly 1.8 million square feet and a 350,000-square-foot delivery station. Also during the fourth quarter, the company revealed plans for a 1 million-square-foot fulfillment center in Missouri City, its first in the suburban Houston town, and announced it would make its debut in Waco with a 700,000-square-foot robotics fulfillment center.