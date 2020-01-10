Amazon Sets Ground in Citycentre

Houston Citycentre. Image courtesy of Flickr.

Houston continues to be an attractive spot for major tech players in the U.S. With Amazon joining Microsoft and Intel in the area, the city is expected to see major changes in the job market and the local economy.

Opening its tech hub in Citycentre 5, Amazon has taken over a 25,000 square foot space, which will house about 150 employees. The 15-story building comes with 200,000 square feet of office space, including 8,000 square feet on the ground floor meant for restaurant and retail space, as well as an integrated parking garage. Amazon also shares the building at 825 Town & Country Lane with Wells Fargo, Ascot, and Credera, among others.

Additionally, there are new programs being created train talent for future careers in technology, such as the Amazon Future Engineer Program.

Citycentre is also prime location for office space as well as retail and entertainment. Apartments for rent in Houston are in high demand within the Citycentre complex because of their easy access several amenities.