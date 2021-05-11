Amazon to Bring First Robotics Facility to Louisiana

Amazon Robotics Facility in Shreveport. Rendering courtesy of Amazon

On the heels of revealing its first robotics fulfillment center in Central Virginia, the e-commerce giant has announced plans for another facility, this time in Shreveport, La.

Marking its first project of the kind in the state, the $200 million, 650,000-square-foot development will create more than 1,000 new full-time jobs and 800 construction jobs.

Part of the Hunter Industrial Park, between Corporate Drive and Twelve Mile Bayou, the Louisiana Economic Development Certified Site in north Shreveport offers access to interstates 20, 49 and 220. The project is slated for delivery in September 2022.

The multi-level property is the largest of the seven locations Amazon holds in the state. Last month, Seefried Industrial Properties announced that it has started the development of a 181,500-square-foot built-to-suit distribution facility in Memphis, Tenn. Although Amazon was not directly named as the tenant, the developer described the future occupant as one of the world’s largest e-commerce retailers.

At the end of February, there were 346.6 million square feet of industrial space underway in the U.S., with Amazon involved in nine of the ten largest projects. In other words, the e-commerce behemoth either owned or fully preleased nearly half of all industrial developments under construction of more than 1 million square feet.