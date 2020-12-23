Amazon to Expand by 2 MSF in San Antonio

Amazon Delivery Station, San Antonio. Image courtesy of Brooks

Amazon will expand its footprint in the Lone Star State again with the opening of three new facilities in San Antonio. The e-commerce giant will bring two fulfillment centers and a delivery station totaling an aggregate 2.1 million square feet to the home of the Alamo.

Amazon will create a 1 million-square-foot fulfillment center for picking, packing and shipping larger items, in addition to a new 750,000-square-foot robotics fulfillment center where Amazon associates will work with the assistance of state-of-the-art robotics to handle smaller customer items. The $200 million robotics center will be located on Cal Turner Drive on the east side of San Antonio. According to a report by NAI Partners, Seefried Industrial Properties is developing the build-to-suit facility. “The Atlanta developer has a history of making deals with Amazon, although the tenant behind the $200 million fulfillment center project is cited as confidential,” according to the September 2020 NAI Partners report.

At the 1,300-acre Brooks mixed-use community, Amazon will expand its last-mile operations with a delivery station at 8210 Aviation Landing, a 350,000-square-foot industrial facility that was completed earlier in 2020 near Brooks City Base. The delivery station is on schedule to debut in 2021, while the larger fulfillment center and the robotics facility are due to launch in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

Going big in Texas

Amazon, which first established a presence in Texas in 2010, has been undergoing a growth spurt in the Lone Star State this year. In addition to its newly announced projects in San Antonio, the fourth quarter of 2020 yielded news of two firsts in the state. In October, the company revealed it would open its first fulfillment center in Waco with the development of a 700,000 square-foot robotics fulfillment center. Additionally, during the first week of December, Amazon announced plans for a 1 million-square-foot fulfillment center in Missouri City, its first project in the suburban Houston town.

Texas, however, is just one location that has been high on Amazon’s radar this year. On the heels of the San Antonio announcement, the company revealed that it would establish its very first fulfillment center in the State of Louisiana with the opening of a 1 million-square-foot facility in Carencro in 2021.