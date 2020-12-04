Amazon to Expand Oklahoma Footprint With $80M Project

Amazon fulfillment center. Image courtesy of Amazon

Amazon has unveiled plans to expand its footprint in Oklahoma City with the development of a new 1.1 million-square-foot fulfillment center. The company expects to add more than 500 full-time jobs once the new warehouse is complete.

The new development, dubbed Project Glove, has an estimated cost of $80 million and is slated for delivery in 2021. Seefried Industrial Properties is the developer, according to permits filed with the city. Lamar Johnson Collective is the architect.

The single-story building will rise 46 feet at 8991 S. Portland Ave. and occupy a 150-acre parcel currently owned by the city. Plans indicate the building will have 98 dock-high loading doors and two ramped drive-in doors. The property will also have more than 1,000 car parking spaces and 381 stalls for trailers.

Situated just off Interstate 44, the facility will be just north of the company’s 2.6 million-square-foot Amazon Fulfillment – OKC1 Warehouse at 9201 S. Portland Ave., some 10 miles southwest of downtown Oklahoma City and adjacent to Will Rogers World Airport. The e-commerce giant also occupies more than 832,000 square feet across four other locations in the metro, according to The Oklahoman.

In November, Amazon announced the development of a 700,000-square-foot fulfillment center in Canton, Miss. Trammel Crow will develop the warehouse, marking the company’s third facility in the state.