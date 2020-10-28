Amazon to Open 1st Fulfillment Center in Nebraska

Amazon fulfillment center. Image courtesy of Amazon

Amazon has unveiled plans to open its first fulfillment center in the state of Nebraska. Scheduled to open in 2021, the 700,000-square-foot facility is expected to bring 1,000 full-time jobs to the city of Papillion.

According to Norfolk Daily News, the site is located northeast of the Nebraska 50 and Nebraska 370 intersection. The project is the result of a collaboration between Amazon, the state of Nebraska, Sarpy County and the city of Papillion.

Amazon currently operates one delivery station and two Whole Foods locations in Nebraska. Between 2010 and 2019, the e-commerce giant has invested more than $96 million in the state, including infrastructure and compensation to employees. Over that same time period, Amazon’s investments in Nebraska brought an additional $69 million into the state’s economy. Other benefits for the local community include the creation of more than 200 indirect jobs, in addition to the company’s current 500+ full- and part-time positions.

Recently, the tech company has also announced plans to open its first fulfillment center in Waco, Texas. Scheduled to open in 2021, the 700,000-square-foot facility is set to bring 1,000 new jobs to the city over a two-year span.