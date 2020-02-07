Amazon to Open 1st Iowa Fulfillment Center

Amazon fulfillment center. Image courtesy of Amazon

Des Moines, Iowa, will get the state’s first Amazon fulfillment center by the end of the year. Ryan Cos. leads development efforts for the $295 million, 645,000-square-foot property, according to The Des Moines Register. Amazon plans to hire 1,000 workers at the facility.

Located at 500 SW 32nd St. in the northeastern suburb of Bondurant, the project’s 169-acre site is next to Highway 65. Public records show that Ryan Cos. sold the site for $60.9 million to Hillwood. Wells Fargo is providing construction financing for the development.

Local authorities approved six years of tax abatements for the project, according to The Des Moines Register. The state and the city also plan to spend $15.9 million in infrastructure improvements around the development site, which is half a mile from Interstate 80 and 18 miles from Des Moines International Airport.

Amazon is also expanding its footprint in the southern U.S. In December, the company hired Seefried Industrial Properties to develop a 1.4 million-square-foot facility in Deltona, Fla.