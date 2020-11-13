Amazon to Open 3rd Mississippi Fulfillment Center

Amazon fulfillment center. Image courtesy of Amazon

Amazon has officially announced the construction of a 700,000-square-foot fulfillment center in Canton, Miss., in Madison County. Trammel Crow Co. serves as the project’s developer.

The new facility marks the company’s third fulfillment center in the state, following the launch of additional locations in Byhalia and Olive Branch.

READ ALSO: KKR Buys 1 MSF Amazon-Leased Warehouse Near Atlanta

Amazon acquired a 69-acre parcel that is part of the Madison County Mega Site, which stretches across 875 acres and is owned by the Madison County Economic Development Authority. The land is located at the intersection of State Route 22 and Nissan Parkway. The local authority sold the site to the e-commerce giant for $800,000, according to the 16 WAPT News Jackson.

The project’s completion date has been set for August 2021. Amazon expects to create 1,000 full-time jobs once the new fulfillment center becomes operational. The facility will feature advanced robotics technology, which will assist employees in selecting, packaging and shipping small items to customers.

Amazon first entered the state when the company renovated and moved into a 554,000-square-foot building in Byhalia, Miss., in 2019. The firm’s second fulfillment center opened in August in Olive Branch, Miss., and encompasses 1 million square feet.

Earlier this month, the company unveiled plans to debut its first fulfillment center in Republic, Mo. The company expects to employ more than 500 people at the 1 million-square-foot facility.